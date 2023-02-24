Markets
MP

Notable Friday Option Activity: MP, DOCU, ILMN

February 24, 2023 — 03:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total volume of 7,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 758,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 17,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 3,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 5,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 598,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,000 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MP options, DOCU options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IPV market cap history
 IRS Historical Stock Prices
 JACK Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MP
DOCU
ILMN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.