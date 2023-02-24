Notable Friday Option Activity: MP, DOCU, ILMN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), where a total volume of 7,583 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 758,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 17,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54 strike put option expiring February 24, 2023, with 3,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) options are showing a volume of 5,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 598,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 87,000 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

