Notable Friday Option Activity: MOD, CRM, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD), where a total of 2,104 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.1% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 300,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 31,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 2,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 11,414 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 67% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 1,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MOD options, CRM options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.