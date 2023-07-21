Notable Friday Option Activity: MGM, SLB, WDFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 17,171 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.5% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,300 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 51,017 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 753,100 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

And WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) saw options trading volume of 692 contracts, representing approximately 69,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,300 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

