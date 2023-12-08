Notable Friday Option Activity: MDRX, AI, PARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veradigm Inc (Symbol: MDRX), where a total of 14,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 159.8% of MDRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 914,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,300 underlying shares of MDRX. Below is a chart showing MDRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 158,295 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 11,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 196,501 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150.3% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 14,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MDRX options, AI options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
