Notable Friday Option Activity: MA, ALGN, COP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA), where a total of 11,053 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 3,987 contracts, representing approximately 398,700 underlying shares or approximately 47% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 848,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
And ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 20,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,800 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MA options, ALGN options, or COP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
