Notable Friday Option Activity: LZ, WING, QS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LegalZoom.com Inc (Symbol: LZ), where a total of 4,431 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 443,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.6% of LZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 556,520 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,200 underlying shares of LZ. Below is a chart showing LZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 3,987 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 398,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.5% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 514,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS) saw options trading volume of 27,342 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 10,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LZ options, WING options, or QS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
