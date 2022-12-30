Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, W, CI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 12,799 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 21,513 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 7,326 contracts, representing approximately 732,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

