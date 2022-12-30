Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, W, CI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total of 12,799 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 21,513 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 7,326 contracts, representing approximately 732,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, W options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: RADI Average Annual Return
APH Stock Predictions
TST Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.