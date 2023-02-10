Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, NWL, ITT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 10,542 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) options are showing a volume of 23,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of NWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 8,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,600 underlying shares of NWL. Below is a chart showing NWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) saw options trading volume of 3,182 contracts, representing approximately 318,200 underlying shares or approximately 62.6% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 508,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

