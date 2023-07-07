Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, EBIX, MHK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 14,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) options are showing a volume of 5,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 550,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.1% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) options are showing a volume of 6,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 609,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.4% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,600 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

