Notable Friday Option Activity: LULU, EBIX, MHK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU), where a total volume of 14,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Ebix Inc (Symbol: EBIX) options are showing a volume of 5,502 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 550,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.1% of EBIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,400 underlying shares of EBIX. Below is a chart showing EBIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) options are showing a volume of 6,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 609,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.4% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,600 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LULU options, EBIX options, or MHK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Mohawk Industries DMA
SHSP Stock Predictions
TTC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.