Markets
LSTR

Notable Friday Option Activity: LSTR, U, DDOG

March 31, 2023 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), where a total of 1,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 244,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 51,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 8,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,700 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 32,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 1,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LSTR options, U options, or DDOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 PDFS shares outstanding history
 PFGC Stock Predictions
 Institutional Holders of LTXB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LSTR
U
DDOG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.