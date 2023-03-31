Notable Friday Option Activity: LSTR, U, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR), where a total of 1,527 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.6% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 244,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 51,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 8,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,700 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 32,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 1,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
