Notable Friday Option Activity: LRCX, EPAM, CI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 10,086 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:
Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) saw options trading volume of 2,774 contracts, representing approximately 277,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 10,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, EPAM options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Home Furnishing Stores Dividend Stocks
JGG Videos
CZA Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.