Notable Friday Option Activity: LRCX, EPAM, CI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 10,086 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring May 05, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) saw options trading volume of 2,774 contracts, representing approximately 277,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.9% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,600 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 10,592 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,100 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, EPAM options, or CI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.