Notable Friday Option Activity: LPRO, LPI, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Open Lending Corporation - Class A (Symbol: LPRO), where a total volume of 4,365 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 436,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of LPRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 998,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,000 underlying shares of LPRO. Below is a chart showing LPRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Symbol: LPI) saw options trading volume of 2,426 contracts, representing approximately 242,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of LPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,000 underlying shares of LPI. Below is a chart showing LPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 29,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 3,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LPRO options, LPI options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
