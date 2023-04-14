Notable Friday Option Activity: LMT, JNJ, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT), where a total volume of 6,380 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 638,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:
Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 35,256 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,600 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 17,366 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
