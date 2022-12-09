Notable Friday Option Activity: L, JCI, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), where a total volume of 5,609 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 560,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.3% of L's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,800 underlying shares of L. Below is a chart showing L's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI) options are showing a volume of 17,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 856,100 underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 3,264 contracts, representing approximately 326,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.1% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 723,805 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
