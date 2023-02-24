Notable Friday Option Activity: KSS, DIS, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 22,661 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.6% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 5,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,000 underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 94,016 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring March 03, 2023, with 7,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 345,323 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $89 strike call option expiring February 24, 2023, with 12,244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:
