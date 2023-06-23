Notable Friday Option Activity: KMX, MMM, LW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total of 50,741 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 316.4% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
3M Co (Symbol: MMM) options are showing a volume of 48,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 115.3% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike put option expiring June 30, 2023, with 5,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 509,200 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 10,361 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,500 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KMX options, MMM options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Biotechnology Dividend Stocks
JKHY Stock Predictions
Institutional Holders of PINC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.