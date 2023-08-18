Notable Friday Option Activity: KMX, CRM, KEYS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total volume of 7,300 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 730,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.6% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 28,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) options are showing a volume of 5,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,700 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

