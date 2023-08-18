Notable Friday Option Activity: KMX, CRM, KEYS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), where a total volume of 7,300 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 730,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.6% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 28,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
And Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) options are showing a volume of 5,761 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 576,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,700 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KMX options, CRM options, or KEYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: High Yield Stocks
Institutional Holders of CMCA
DNI YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.