Notable Friday Option Activity: KLAC, VLO, RH

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 11,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,677 contracts, representing approximately 467,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KLAC options, VLO options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PSAG
CBSTZ Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.