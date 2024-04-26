Notable Friday Option Activity: KLAC, VLO, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), where a total volume of 3,850 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 385,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 875,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $750 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024 , with 407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,700 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $750 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 11,850 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 3,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,500 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,677 contracts, representing approximately 467,700 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 342 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,200 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

