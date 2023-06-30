Notable Friday Option Activity: KLAC, CRM, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), where a total volume of 4,489 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 448,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.6% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,900 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 40,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 5,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 14,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KLAC options, CRM options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
