Notable Friday Option Activity: JWN, AI, POST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total of 127,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 226.2% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 12,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 201,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 202.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 8,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,100 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST) saw options trading volume of 5,314 contracts, representing approximately 531,400 underlying shares or approximately 128.6% of POST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 3,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,800 underlying shares of POST. Below is a chart showing POST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

