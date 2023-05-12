Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, RETA, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 80,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,400 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: RETA) options are showing a volume of 3,984 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 398,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of RETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 752,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of RETA. Below is a chart showing RETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 18,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,444 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,400 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
