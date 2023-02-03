Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, ALB, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 57,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 7,762 contracts, representing approximately 776,200 underlying shares or approximately 54% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 10,605 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JPM options, ALB options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of PSAU
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EVTV
FFCH Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.