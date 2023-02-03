Notable Friday Option Activity: JPM, ALB, NUE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 57,022 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $141 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 3,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $141 strike highlighted in orange:

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 7,762 contracts, representing approximately 776,200 underlying shares or approximately 54% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 10,605 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, ALB options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.