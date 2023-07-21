Notable Friday Option Activity: JNJ, QCOM, IBM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 90,415 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.8% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 12,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 80,175 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 109.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 9,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 988,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 31,910 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,200 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, QCOM options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
