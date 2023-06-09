Notable Friday Option Activity: JCI, DPZ, BBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson Controls International plc (Symbol: JCI), where a total volume of 23,296 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of JCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 11,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JCI. Below is a chart showing JCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 2,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 270,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 563,400 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,500 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 13,775 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,100 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
