Notable Friday Option Activity: ITOS, COP, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in iTeos Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ITOS), where a total of 1,085 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of ITOS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 230,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ITOS. Below is a chart showing ITOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 36,330 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,300 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 35,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
