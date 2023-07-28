Notable Friday Option Activity: INTC, XOM, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 548,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 54.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 153.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 29,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 135,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 13,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 21,459 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, XOM options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CITE Average Annual Return
HUGE Options Chain
Activision Blizzard RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.