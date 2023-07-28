Notable Friday Option Activity: INTC, XOM, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 548,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 54.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 153.1% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 29,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 135,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.1% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 13,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 21,459 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 74.3% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 465,500 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INTC options, XOM options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

