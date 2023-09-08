News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: INTC, VLO, PEP

September 08, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 274,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 88,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 25,793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 2,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 31,467 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

