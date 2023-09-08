Notable Friday Option Activity: INTC, VLO, PEP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), where a total volume of 274,075 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.3% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 88,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 25,793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 2,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,400 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 31,467 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for INTC options, VLO options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
CBSC Options Chain
DFRG Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.