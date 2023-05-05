Notable Friday Option Activity: IBRX, GTES, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ImmunityBio Inc (Symbol: IBRX), where a total volume of 40,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.8% of IBRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,300 underlying shares of IBRX. Below is a chart showing IBRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) options are showing a volume of 4,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 403,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 49,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,900 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

