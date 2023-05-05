Notable Friday Option Activity: IBRX, GTES, DVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ImmunityBio Inc (Symbol: IBRX), where a total volume of 40,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.8% of IBRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,300 underlying shares of IBRX. Below is a chart showing IBRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) options are showing a volume of 4,031 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 403,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of GTES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of GTES. Below is a chart showing GTES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 49,698 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,900 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBRX options, GTES options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: SOFI Historical PE Ratio
POAI Videos
QUAL shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.