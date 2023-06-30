Notable Friday Option Activity: HUM, VLO, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total of 9,887 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 988,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:
Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) saw options trading volume of 24,429 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 57.7% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,200 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 33,344 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 6,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,600 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
