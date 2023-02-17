Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: HUBS, OXY, SAGE

February 17, 2023 — 03:27 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total of 6,861 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 686,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.5% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 862,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $415 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $415 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 90,510 contracts, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,900 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) options are showing a volume of 3,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 330,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 445,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HUBS options, OXY options, or SAGE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

