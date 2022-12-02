Notable Friday Option Activity: HTZ, AAL, GLPI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ), where a total volume of 11,753 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,500 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 108,740 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 6,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,000 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI) saw options trading volume of 6,281 contracts, representing approximately 628,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of GLPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,200 underlying shares of GLPI. Below is a chart showing GLPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
