Notable Friday Option Activity: HES, BDX, DISH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), where a total volume of 7,973 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 797,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) options are showing a volume of 4,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 496,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of BDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,200 underlying shares of BDX. Below is a chart showing BDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 19,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 671,700 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
