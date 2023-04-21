Notable Friday Option Activity: HELE, SWAV, PANW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 2,886 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 288,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 461,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,600 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

ShockWave Medical Inc (Symbol: SWAV) options are showing a volume of 3,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of SWAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of SWAV. Below is a chart showing SWAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 16,097 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

