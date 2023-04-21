News & Insights

Markets
HELE

Notable Friday Option Activity: HELE, SWAV, PANW

April 21, 2023 — 04:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total of 2,886 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 288,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.5% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 461,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,600 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

ShockWave Medical Inc (Symbol: SWAV) options are showing a volume of 3,007 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 300,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of SWAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of SWAV. Below is a chart showing SWAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 16,097 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 1,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HELE options, SWAV options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Marriott International Stock Split History
 AVP Options Chain
 ZTEK Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HELE
SWAV
PANW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.