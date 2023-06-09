Notable Friday Option Activity: HD, AMSWA, ALB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 41,730 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,000 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:
American Software Inc (Symbol: AMSWA) options are showing a volume of 1,241 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 124,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of AMSWA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,700 underlying shares of AMSWA. Below is a chart showing AMSWA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 14,421 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,300 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.