Notable Friday Option Activity: GWW, CMCSA, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total volume of 973 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 97,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,400 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) saw options trading volume of 78,722 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of CMCSA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 30,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of CMCSA. Below is a chart showing CMCSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 7,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 777,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GWW options, CMCSA options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
