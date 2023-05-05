Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, OXY, XOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 197,652 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 31.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 24,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 55,617 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 468,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 86,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,400 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

