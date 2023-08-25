News & Insights

Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, AMZN, MRNA

August 25, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 227,285 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 25.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 21,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 340,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 17,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 27,267 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

