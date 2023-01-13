Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: GES, HOOD, SRPT

January 13, 2023 — 03:37 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES), where a total of 6,902 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 690,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 794,785 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 59,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 7,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 727,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.3% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 894,985 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,100 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GES options, HOOD options, or SRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

