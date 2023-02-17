Notable Friday Option Activity: FYBR, DBX, AMCX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR), where a total volume of 10,307 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.4% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Dropbox Inc (Symbol: DBX) saw options trading volume of 19,404 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 93.7% of DBX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,200 underlying shares of DBX. Below is a chart showing DBX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX) saw options trading volume of 3,461 contracts, representing approximately 346,100 underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 378,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,900 underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
