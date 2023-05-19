Notable Friday Option Activity: FSR, TWLO, DECK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fisker Inc (Symbol: FSR), where a total of 71,448 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.6% of FSR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 18,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of FSR. Below is a chart showing FSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 37,640 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 67.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 9,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 908,400 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) options are showing a volume of 2,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 209,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.6% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,300 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSR options, TWLO options, or DECK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

