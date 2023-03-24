Notable Friday Option Activity: FRC, MRNA, SEDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC), where a total volume of 318,966 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 31.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.7% of FRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 71.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 31, 2023, with 30,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of FRC. Below is a chart showing FRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 16,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 5,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 508,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
