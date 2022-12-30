Notable Friday Option Activity: FLNG, WMT, CAG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), where a total volume of 2,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 239,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 31,316 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 2,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) options are showing a volume of 18,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,700 underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

