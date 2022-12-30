Notable Friday Option Activity: FLNG, WMT, CAG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), where a total volume of 2,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 239,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 927 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,700 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 31,316 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring December 30, 2022, with 2,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) options are showing a volume of 18,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of CAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,817 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 881,700 underlying shares of CAG. Below is a chart showing CAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLNG options, WMT options, or CAG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BLUE shares outstanding history
Institutional Holders of APLE
Funds Holding GNMK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.