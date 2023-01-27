Notable Friday Option Activity: FDX, CEIX, SCHW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 13,608 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) options are showing a volume of 6,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 619,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,400 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 61,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 9,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,000 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

