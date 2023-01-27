Notable Friday Option Activity: FDX, CEIX, SCHW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 13,608 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
CONSOL Energy Inc (Symbol: CEIX) options are showing a volume of 6,195 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 619,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of CEIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,430 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,824 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,400 underlying shares of CEIX. Below is a chart showing CEIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 61,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $73 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 9,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,000 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDX options, CEIX options, or SCHW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: The Online Investor
Funds Holding JHDG
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.