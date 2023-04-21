Notable Friday Option Activity: FCX, QCOM, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total volume of 76,494 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,200 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 33,263 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $116 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 3,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $116 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 33,503 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 711,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
