Notable Friday Option Activity: FANG, TRGP, AVY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 14,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $138.84 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 457,800 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138.84 strike highlighted in orange:
Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) options are showing a volume of 8,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 800,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of TRGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,600 underlying shares of TRGP. Below is a chart showing TRGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) saw options trading volume of 2,529 contracts, representing approximately 252,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of AVY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 544,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of AVY. Below is a chart showing AVY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
