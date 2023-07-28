Notable Friday Option Activity: FANG, PG, BMY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 9,740 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 974,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 879,700 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 31,084 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,700 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 41,289 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 11,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FANG options, PG options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of ISAA
OEF Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OWW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.