Notable Friday Option Activity: FANG, PG, BMY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total of 9,740 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 974,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 8,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 879,700 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 31,084 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.4% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 2,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,700 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 41,289 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 11,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

