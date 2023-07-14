Notable Friday Option Activity: EVR, RCL, RPD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR), where a total of 2,082 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 208,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.2% of EVR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 441,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,400 underlying shares of EVR. Below is a chart showing EVR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 17,030 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 337,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) options are showing a volume of 4,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 492,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.5% of RPD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,300 underlying shares of RPD. Below is a chart showing RPD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EVR options, RCL options, or RPD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.