Notable Friday Option Activity: ETSY, QCOM, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 14,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 39,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 858,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 47,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 3,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:

