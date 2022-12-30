Notable Friday Option Activity: ETSY, QCOM, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total of 14,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,200 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 39,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 858,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 47,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $134 strike call option expiring December 30, 2022, with 3,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $134 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, QCOM options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Earnings Surprises
Institutional Holders of GAF
ITRN Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.