Notable Friday Option Activity: EQT, ALGM, ONEW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), where a total of 26,921 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 6,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,300 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM) options are showing a volume of 7,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 761,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And OneWater Marine Inc (Symbol: ONEW) options are showing a volume of 367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of ONEW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78,840 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,000 underlying shares of ONEW. Below is a chart showing ONEW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

