Notable Friday Option Activity: ENPH, DPZ, ICUI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 59,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 209.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 10,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 176% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) saw options trading volume of 2,707 contracts, representing approximately 270,700 underlying shares or approximately 171.8% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 157,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,500 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
